Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) delivered quarterly results, and its stock is dropping (down 9% in pre-market). For Q3 2024, AMD announced $0.92 in EPS, a 31% YoY increase. Revenue came in at $6.82B, an 18% YoY
AMD Q3 Earnings Review: A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s stock cratered due to a minuscule guidance miss ($50M).
- Despite this minor disappointment, AMD posted excellent numbers, including a record 122% revenue increase in its data center segment.
- AMD remains relatively inexpensive, presenting substantial opportunities as we advance.
- AMD's stock could go much higher as the company increases sales and boosts profitability substantially in future years.
