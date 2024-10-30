Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan Kovler - Vice President, Corporate Development and IR

Ed Meyercord - President and CEO

Kevin Rhodes - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Dave Kang - B. Riley

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Ryan Koontz - Needham & Company

Brian Hull - UBS

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Extreme Networks’ First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to the Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Stan Kovler.

Stan Kovler

Thank you, Carmen. Good morning. And welcome to Extreme Networks’ first quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are Extreme Networks’ President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and EVP and CFO, Kevin Rhodes.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme’s financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliations, is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com, along with our earnings presentation.

Today’s call and our discussion may include certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations about Extreme’s future business, financial and operational results, growth expectations and strategies.

Our financial disclosures on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis, unless stated otherwise. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as they involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results