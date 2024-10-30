O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Baily, and welcome everyone to the O-I Glass third quarter 2024 conference call. Our discussion today will be led by CEO, Gordon Hardie and our CFO, John Haudrich. Following their prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

Presentation materials for today's call are available on the company's website. Please review the Safe Harbor comments and disclosure of our use of non-GAAP financial measures included in those materials.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Gordon, who will begin on Page 4.

Gordon Hardie

Good morning, everyone and thank you, Chris. Today, we will review our recent performance and the actions we have taken and will continue to take to grow the value of O-I. Last night, we reported an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share for the third quarter of 2024, a decline from last year's strong performance. Our lower earnings primarily reflected curtailment of 18% of our production during the third quarter, as we took decisive action to reduce inflated inventory levels after several quarters of sluggish demand.