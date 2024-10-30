Bunge Global (BG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Greg Heckman - Chief Executive Officer
John Neppl - Chief Financial Officer
Ruth Ann Wisener - Vice President, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets
Salvatore Tiano - Bank of America
Tom Palmer - Citi
Manav Gupta - UBS
Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research
Stephen Hayes - Morgan Stanley
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Bunge Global SA third quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.
All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero.
After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ruth Ann Wisener. Please go ahead.
Ruth Ann Wisener
Thank you Operator, and thank you for joining us this morning for our third quarter earnings call.
Before we get started, I want to let you know that we have slides to accompany our discussion. These can be found at the Investor Center on our website at bunge.com under Events and Presentations. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are posted on our website as well.
I’d like to direct you to Slide 2 and remind you that today’s presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect Bunge’s current view with respect to future events, financial performance, and industry conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Bunge has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC
- Read more current BG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts