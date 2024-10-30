Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anita Chu - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Ming Yang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - Roth MKM

Alan Lau - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Daqo New Energy Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Anita Chu. Please go ahead.

Anita Chu

Hello, everyone. I'm Anita Chu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Daqo New Energy. Thank you for joining our conference call today. Daqo New Energy just issued its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, which can be found on our website at www.dqsolar.com. Today attending the conference call, we have our CFO, Mr. Ming Yang and myself. Given the time conflict, Mr. Xu will not be able to attend today's meeting in person.

I'll first begin the call by reading Mr. Xu's comment on market conditions and company operations. And then Mr. Yang will discuss the company's financial performance for the quarter and the year. After that, we'll open the floor to Q&A from the audience.

Before we begin the formal remarks, I would like to remind you that certain statements on today's call, including expected future operational and financial performance and industry growth are forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in