I am writing this article as a follow-up to my previous article on Prosus (OTCPK:PROSF). In my previous coverage, I had highlighted that the company is an extremely undervalued stock and trading at a 35% discount to
Prosus: Still A Buy Despite The Rally
Summary
- Prosus is trading at a ~35% discount to its NAV, despite the recent ~40% rally in the stock's price.
- The new CEO, Fabricio Bloisi, is expected to drive focus on long-term value generation for investors.
- Upcoming IPOs of portfolio companies in India, starting with Swiggy, can drive incremental value to NAV.
- Tencent seems to be fairly valued, and the discount to NAV is expected to reduce because of the aggressive buyback program of Prosus.
