In the week leading up to its Q3 earnings release, the share price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) — a presumptive rival to Nvidia (NVDA) — rose steadily. Earnings were more-or-less
AMD Q3: Why The Stock Is Falling Despite Earnings Meeting Expectations
Summary
- While a low Q4 revenue outlook is touted as a factor for Advanced Micro Devices' stock dropping despite earnings meeting expectations in Q3, this isn't a driving factor.
- AMD revenue earnings for 2024 are trending toward being largely identical to that of FY 2023, thus dashing investor convictions on forward growth.
- The company continues to lose revenue segment diversification benefits. The rise of “data center” revenues pits it squarely against Nvidia in the years to come.
- The overall outlook for AI spending continues to be cloudy due to low AI-driven labor cost benefits in the short- to mid-term.
