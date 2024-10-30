Franklin Street Properties Corporation (FSP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Street Properties Corporation. (NYSE:FSP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Carter - EVP, General Counsel & Secretary

John Demeritt - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

George Carter - Chairman & CEO

John Donahue - EVP

Jeff Carter - President & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Dumanski - Janney

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Franklin Street Properties Corp. Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. At this, I'd like to turn the core over to Scott Carter, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Scott Carter

Good morning, and welcome to the Franklin Street Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me this morning are George Carter, our Chief Executive Officer; John Demeritt, our Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Carter, our President and Chief Investment Officer; and John Donahue, President of FSP Property Management. Also joining me this morning are Toby Daley; and Will Friend, both Executive Vice President of FSP Property Management.

Please note that various remarks that we may make about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as amended by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are on file with the SEC.

In addition, these forward-looking statements represent the