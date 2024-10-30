Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Rich Kwas - Vice President-Investor Relations
Ivo Jurek - Chief Executive Officer
Brooks Mallard - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Damian Karas - UBS
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Deane Dray - RBC
Mike Halloran - Baird
Clay Williams - Goldman Sachs
David Raso - Evercore ISI
Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Briana, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Gates Industrial Corporation Q3 2024 Earnings Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I will now turn the conference over to Rich Kwas, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Rich Kwas
Good evening, and thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2024 earnings call. I'll briefly cover our non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, Ivo Jurek, who will be followed by Brooks Mallard, our CFO.
Before the market opened today, we published our third quarter 2024 results. A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.gates.com. Our call this morning is being webcast and is accompanied by a slide presentation. On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance.
Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the slide presentation, each of which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Please refer now to Slide 2 of the presentation, which provides a
- Read more current GTES analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts