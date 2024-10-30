Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Felix Veksler - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Michael Broderick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian D'Ambrosia - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Wendler - Stephens, Inc.

David Lantz - Wells Fargo Securities

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Monro, Inc.'s Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission from the company.

I would now like to introduce Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Monro. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this morning's call. Before we get started, please note that as part of this call, we will be referencing a presentation that is available on the Investors section of our website at corporate.monro.com/investors. If I could draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Slide 2, I'd like to remind participants that our presentation includes some forward-looking statements about Monro's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by our comments today.

The most significant factors that could affect future results are outlined in Monro's filings with the SEC and in our earnings release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, on today's call, management's statements include a discussion of certain non-GAAP