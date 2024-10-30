Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kathy Powers - VP, IR and Treasurer
Neil Brinker - President and CEO
Mick Lucareli - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson
Noah Kay - Oppenheimer
Brian Drab - William Blair
Jeff van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities FBR
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Ms. Kathy Powers, Vice President Treasurer and Investor Relations.
Kathy Powers
Hello and good morning. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Modine's second quarter fiscal 2025 results. I'm joined by Neil Brinker our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
The slides that we will be using with today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at modine.com. On Slide 3 of that deck is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
With that I'll turn the call over to Neil.
Neil Brinker
Thank you, Kathy and good morning, everyone. As most of you know, we held an Investor Day last month at our corporate headquarters. I'd like to thank everyone who attended in person, participated in the live webcast, or watched the replay online.
This was a very important event for us, so before going over our quarterly results, I'd like to review some of the key messages. Throughout
