Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Powers - VP, IR and Treasurer

Neil Brinker - President and CEO

Mick Lucareli - EVP and CFO

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Noah Kay - Oppenheimer

Brian Drab - William Blair

Jeff van Sinderen - B. Riley Securities FBR

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Kathy Powers

Hello and good morning. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Modine's second quarter fiscal 2025 results. I'm joined by Neil Brinker our President and Chief Executive Officer and Mick Lucareli, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The slides that we will be using with today's presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at modine.com. On Slide 3 of that deck is our notice regarding forward-looking statements. This call will contain forward-looking statements as outlined in our earnings release as well as in our company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that I'll turn the call over to Neil.

Neil Brinker

Thank you, Kathy and good morning, everyone. As most of you know, we held an Investor Day last month at our corporate headquarters. I'd like to thank everyone who attended in person, participated in the live webcast, or watched the replay online.

This was a very important event for us, so before going over our quarterly results, I'd like to review some of the key messages. Throughout