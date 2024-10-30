Dayforce Inc. (DAY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dayforce Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Ossip - CEO

Jeremy Johnson - CFO

Joe Korngiebel - Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer

Steve Holdridge - President & COO

David Niederman - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Mcveigh - UBS

Mark Marcon - Robert W. Baird

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Securities

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Steve Enders - Citi

Brad Reback - Stifel

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Mark Murphy - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Dayforce third quarter 2024 earnings call. [Operator instructions]. It is now my pleasure to introduce David Niederman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Niederman

Thank you for joining, and welcome to the Dayforce third quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm David Niederman, Vice President, Investor Relations. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow our opening remarks. Joining me on the call today are CEO, David Ossip, and CFO Jeremy Johnson. We also have Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer, Joe Korngiebel, and our President and COO, Steve Holdridge, available for Q&A.

Before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone that our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Dayforce's results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings. Additionally, over the course of this call, we'll reference non-GAAP Measures to describe