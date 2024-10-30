Financial Times reported that Luckin (OTCPK:LKNCY) wants to expand into the U.S. market to undercut Starbucks (SBUX) with its low-priced coffee. The report indicated that Luckin is laying the groundwork in
Luckin Coffee: U.S. Expansion Unlikely To Move The Needle
Summary
- Luckin aims to undercut Starbucks in the U.S. with low-priced coffee but lacks clear differentiation against other coffee chains.
- China's coffee market faces overcapacity, with aggressive store expansion and low per capita consumption compared to other countries.
- Luckin's value perception is uncompetitive in both higher-end and value segments, struggling against brands like Starbucks and Mixue.
- Expanding in the U.S. may not yield significant traction due to high operational costs and lack of differentiation from existing coffee chains.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.