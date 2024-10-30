Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathleen Neiman - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Randall Lipps - Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Nchacha Etta - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Allen Lutz - Bank of America

Stephanie Davis - Barclays

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Bill Sutherland - The Benchmark Company

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo

David Larsen - BTIG

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is John, and I'll be your conference operator today. Please note, that today's meeting is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kathleen Neiman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kathleen Neiman

Good morning. And welcome to the Omnicell third quarter 2024 financial results conference call. On the call with me today are Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, CEO, and Founder; and Nchacha Etta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This call will contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to financial projections or performance or other statements regarding Omnicell’s plans, strategy, objectives, goals, expectations, planned investments, expense management initiative, the new Chief Operating Officer appointment, products, services or solutions, our ability to deliver more consistent performance and drive long-term success or market or company outlook that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For a more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to the information in