Since it's that season, let's dive into the wonderful world of corporate earnings, using Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as an example. Many readers here navigate this stuff all the time, but if you're not used to it, parsing earnings
Taking A Look At Eli Lilly's Q3 2024 Revenue Miss Amid Supply Chain Challenges
Summary
- Eli Lilly had $11.4 billion in revenue for the quarter (up 20% versus Q3 figures from last year), with a net income of $970 million after expenses.
- Analysts at the various Wall Street firms expected Lilly to have brought in about $12.2 billion. And if you look at the sales figures for the company's GLP-1 drugs, you see a shortfall there.
- Lilly's stock took quite a notable hit after these results were released. The Street loves increasing earnings and hates downside misses and uncertainty, and Lilly offered up both of those.
