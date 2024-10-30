Parsons Corporation (PSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dave Spille - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Carey Smith - Chair, President and CEO
Matt Ofilos - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Andrew Wittmann - Baird
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
Alex Dwyer - KeyBanc Capital
Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company
Louie DiPalma - William Blair
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 Parsons Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Spille, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.
Dave Spille
Thanks, Michelle. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2024 financial results. Please note that we provide a presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website.
On the call with me today are Carey Smith, Chair, President and CEO; and Matt Ofilos, CFO. Today, Carey will discuss our corporate strategy and operational highlights, and then Matt will provide an overview of our third quarter financial results, as well as a review of our increased 2024 guidance. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.
Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Actual results may differ materially
- Read more current PSN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts