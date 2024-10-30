Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Warren - VP, IR

Tom Hill - Chairman & CEO

Mary Andrews Carlisle - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital

Trey Grooms - Stephens

Keith Hughes - Truist

Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Michael Dudas - Vertical Research

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to the Vulcan Materials Company Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference call coordinator today. Please be reminded that today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay later today at the company's website. All lines have been placed in a listen-only mode. After the company's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now, I will turn the call over to your host, Mr. Mark Warren, Vice President of Investor Relations for Vulcan Materials. Mr. Warren, you may begin.

Mark Warren

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Tom Hill, Chairman and CEO; and Mary Andrews Carlisle, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is accompanied by a press release and a supplemental presentation posted to our website vulcanmaterials.com.

Please be reminded that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks, along with other legal disclaimers are described in detail in the company's earnings release and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are defined and