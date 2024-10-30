Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANYYY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCPK:ANYYY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Gallego - Head, Investor Relations

Maurici Lucena - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ignacio Castejon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Sathish Sivakumar - Citigroup Inc.

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Harishankar Ramamoorthy - Deutsche Bank

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Aena 3Q 2024 Results Presentation. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Carlos Gallego, Head of Internal Relations. Please go ahead.

Carlos Gallego

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our nine months 2024 results presentation. This is Carlos Gallego speaking. It's a real pleasure being with all of you today. Our CFO, Ignacio Castejon, will host the call together with myself. We are going to cover the main topics explained in the results presentation that is already available on our website and on the CNMV website, and we'll finish with a Q&A session.

Without further ado, I give the floor to Ignacio. Thank you.

Ignacio Castejon

Thank you very much, Carlos. Hello, everyone. This is Ignacio speaking. I would like to have my very first words for all the people affected in some areas of Spain because of the extreme weather conditions. I would like to wish them peace and strength as they navigate through these very difficult times that they are suffering. As explained by Carlos, I will touch basis on traffic, P&L, cash flow and