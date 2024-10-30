Phunware Needs To Reignite Growth At All Costs

Oct. 30, 2024 3:40 PM ETPhunware, Inc. (PHUN) StockAAPL, APP, U, UBER, UBER:CA
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
3.51K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Phunware, Inc. needs to focus on cash preservation and right-size operations to remain solvent. The firm has ~1 year of cash remaining on the balance sheet.
  • Management is attempting to reignite growth by expanding its go-to-market strategy as it plans to roll out a GenAI feature in mid-2025.
  • The firm has recently experienced a leadership change, posted notice of NASDAQ delisting, and raised capital through an ATM equity raise.

Cropped shot of an Asian woman using smart phone while enjoying coffee break at sidewalk cafe

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is in the process of reinventing its presence in the mobile applications development space as it invests in developing a GenAI feature. Though this capability can be

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
3.51K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PHUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PHUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PHUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News