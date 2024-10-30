Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Winters – Group Chief Executive

Diego De Giorgi – Group Chief Financial Officer

Manus Costello – Global Head-Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Grace Dargan – Barclays

Joseph Dickerson – Jefferies

Jason Napier – UBS

Robin Down – HSBC

Nick Lord – Morgan Stanley

Kun Peng Ma – China Securities

Jeremy Hou – CICC

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Today, I’m taking our Third Quarter 2024 Results Call from Saudi Arabia, attending the future investment initiative, and I’m joined by Diego from the London office.

We delivered a strong performance in the third quarter with income up 12% and profit before tax up 41%, driven by a record quarter in wealth solutions and double-digit growth in global markets. As a result of this strong performance, we’re upgrading our guidance for income growth this year towards 10%. These results demonstrate that our strategy of offering cross-border corporate and investment banking capabilities and leading wealth management for affluent clients is working.

We’re now taking action to double down on our strategy, concentrating capital and investment in our areas of greatest differentiation and competitive strength to deliver sustainably higher returns. In CIB, we will further sharpen the focus on serving the complex needs of our largest global clients and rely on our unique cross-border capabilities. In wealth and retail banking, we’re doubling our investment plans and our fast-growing and high-returning wealth management business for affluent clients. This incremental investment will be funded by reshaping our mass retail business to focus on building our strong pipeline for future affluent and international banking clients. These actions will further simplify our business, help us to generate high-quality growth and improve our return on tangible equity over the medium term. We’re now targeting an RoTE approaching