Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Joe Fletcher - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations
Dave Ricks - Chief Executive Officer
Lucas Montarc - Chief Scientific Officer and President, Lilly Immunology
Gordon Brooks - Group VP, Controller and Corporate Strategy and Interim CFO
Dan Skovronsky - Chief Scientific Officer and President-Lilly Immunology
Patrik Jonsson - President-Lilly Diabetes and Obesity and Lilly USA
Ilya Yuffa - Executive Vice President
Jacob Van Naarden - President, Lilly Oncology
Conference Call Participants
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Geoff Meacham - Citigroup
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
David Risinger - Leerink
Kerry Holford - Berenberg
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Trung Huynh - UBS
Courtney Breen - Bernstein
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing-by, and welcome to the Lilly Q3 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Joe Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Joe Fletcher
Thank you, Paul, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us for Eli Lilly and Company's Q3 2024 earnings call.
I'm Joe Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me on today's call are Dave Ricks, Lilly's Chair and CEO; Dr. Dan Skovronsky, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Immunology; Lucas Montarce, Chief Financial Officer; Anne White, President of Lilly Neuroscience; Ilya Yuffa, President of Lilly International; Jake Van Naarden, President of Lilly Oncology; and Patrik Jonsson, President of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA. We're also joined by Susan Hedglin, Michala Irons, Mike Sprengnether and Lauren Zierke of the IR team.
During this call, we anticipate making
- Read more current LLY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts