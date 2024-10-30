Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Ball - Chief Financial Officer
John Houston - Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson
Noah Berkowitz - Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Sake - Chief Financial Officer
Angela Cacace - Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
Akash Tewari - Jefferies
Brad Canino - Stifel
Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets
Ellie Merle - UBS
Derek Archila - Wells Fargo
Li Watsek - Cantor
Ted Tenthoff - Bipolar Sandler
Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim
Tyler Van Buren - TD Cowen
Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI
Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup
Matthew Biegler - Oppenheimer
Operator
Thank you for standing by. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Arvinas Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]
I will now turn the conference over to Jeff Ball. Please go ahead.
Jeff Ball
Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press Release with our third quarter 2024 financial results and a corporate update which can be accessed in the Investors section of our website@arvinas.com.
Joining the call today are John Houston, our Venice Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairperson Noah Berkowitz, chief Medical Officer and Andrew Sake, Chief Financial Officer. Angela Cacace, our Chief Scientific officer, will join for the Q&A portion of the call.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These factors are outlined in today's press release and in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which I urge you to read. Our actual results may differ materially from what is discussed on today's call.
- Read more current ARVN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts