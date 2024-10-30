Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Angela Kleiman - President, CEO

Barb Pak - EVP, CFO

Rylan Burns - EVP, Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank

Nick Joseph - Citi

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs

Alex Kim - Zelman & Associates

Conor Peaks - Deutsche Bank

Angela Kleiman

Good morning. Thank you for joining Essex third quarter earnings call. Barb Pak will follow with prepared remarks and Rylan Burns is here for Q&A. We are pleased to report our third guidance raise this year as a result of another healthy quarter with core FFO per share exceeding the midpoint of our guidance range. Today, my comments will focus on our performance year-to-date, preliminary considerations for 2025 and an update on the investment market. Starting with highlights to-date, notable milestones this year include record low turnover, excellent progress resolving delinquency and positive inflection points in several key demand drivers. These factors combined with muted level of new housing supply have enabled Essex to deliver results exceeding the high end of our original 2024 expectations. Year-to-date, we've achieved solid results with market rents generally trending consistent with historical patterns as shown in the chart on Page S-13.2. In the third quarter, rents peaked in July and remained resilient through August before moderating in September. As we expected, the blended rate growth of 2.5% for the quarter was tempered by the combination of seasonal moderation in rents, which started in September and difficult year-over-year comparison. Especially since last year, our rents did not moderate until late October. As we enter the