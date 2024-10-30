Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been one of the best performers over the last two years since the first major large language models, or LLMs, came to the market and launched a major AI-driven bull run. However, there is a major
Nvidia: Forward Earnings Looking More Uncertain
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation’s forward EPS estimates are one of the most uncertain among the Magnificent 7 stocks and among other chip stocks.
- The highest EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Jan 2027 is $7.29 which is 4 times the lowest EPS estimate of $1.81.
- Other big tech stocks have a variation of 20% to 60% between low and high EPS estimates.
- This shows the uncertainty regarding future market share and margins for Nvidia as AMD, Intel, and other tech players launch their own AI chips.
- The recent bull run has made NVDA stock expensive while the forward earnings are uncertain, which can cause a major correction in the stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.