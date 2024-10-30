Nvidia: Forward Earnings Looking More Uncertain

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.91K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation’s forward EPS estimates are one of the most uncertain among the Magnificent 7 stocks and among other chip stocks.
  • The highest EPS estimate for the fiscal year ending Jan 2027 is $7.29 which is 4 times the lowest EPS estimate of $1.81.
  • Other big tech stocks have a variation of 20% to 60% between low and high EPS estimates.
  • This shows the uncertainty regarding future market share and margins for Nvidia as AMD, Intel, and other tech players launch their own AI chips.
  • The recent bull run has made NVDA stock expensive while the forward earnings are uncertain, which can cause a major correction in the stock.

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been one of the best performers over the last two years since the first major large language models, or LLMs, came to the market and launched a major AI-driven bull run. However, there is a major

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.91K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News