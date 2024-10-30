Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lavonne Zdunich - VP, IR

Carey Ford - CFO

Kevin Neveu - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Sean Mitchell - Daniel Energy Partners

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets

Keith Mackey - RBC Capital Markets

Aaron MacNeil - TD Cowen

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Precision Drilling Corporation 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call. I would now like to hand the call over to Lavonne Zdunich, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Lavonne Zdunich

Welcome to Precision Drilling's third quarter earnings conference column webcast. Today I'm joined by Kevin Neveu, our President and CEO, and Carey Ford, the CFO.

Yesterday Precision reported strong third quarter results which Kerry will review, followed by outlook commentary and an operational update from Kevin. Once we have finished our prepared comments, we will open the call to questions.

Some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures and will include forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see our news release and other regulatory filings for more information on financial measures, forward-looking statements, and risk factors. As a reminder, we express our financial results in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

With that, I will pass it over to Carey.

Carey Ford

Thank you, Lavonne. In the quarter, Precision delivered year-over-year growth in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and net earnings. The resilience of our high-performance, high-value business model, geographic diversification, and organizational focus on cash flow and return on capital drove our financial results.

We continue to strengthen our balance sheet with CAD49 million of debt reduction during the quarter and CAD152 million year-to-date, reaching the