Telenor ASA (TELNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Frank Maao - Head of IR and SVP of Capital Markets

Sigve Brekke - President and CEO

Kasper Kaarbo - Acting EVP and CFO

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Christoffer Wang Bjornsen - DNB

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Siyi He - Citigroup, Inc.

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Felix Henriksson - Nordea Securities

Oystein Lodgaard - ABG Sundal Collier

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Jørgen Weidemann - Pareto Securities

Frank Maao

Good morning, and welcome to Telenor's Third Quarter Results Call. I'm Frank Maao, Head of Investor Relations. And joining me today, I have Sigve Brekke, our CEO; as well as acting CFO, Kasper Kaarbo. As always, in the presentation today, all growth rates are referred to on an organic like-for-like basis. We have a short and sweet agenda today along the same lines as usual. And using a new format for our Q&A this time, we would appreciate if analysts would turn cameras on when asking a question.

And with that, Sigve, the floor is yours.

Sigve Brekke

Thank you, Frank, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to a sunny day here in Oslo. In the third quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy. We delivered steady financials, while also navigating the challenges we have had in Bangladesh. We continue to grow in the Nordics, and we were delivering a growth of close to 5%. Our transformation program is progressing well, and we have a good momentum now for same OpEx going down already now going into the fourth quarter and further into 2025.

In Asia, True Corporation, where we own 30.3%, continue to be on track following the merger last year. Both their second quarter