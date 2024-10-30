Telenor ASA (TELNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Telenor ASA (OTCQX:TELNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Frank Maao - Head of IR and SVP of Capital Markets
Sigve Brekke - President and CEO
Kasper Kaarbo - Acting EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS
Christoffer Wang Bjornsen - DNB
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Siyi He - Citigroup, Inc.
Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Felix Henriksson - Nordea Securities
Oystein Lodgaard - ABG Sundal Collier
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg
Jørgen Weidemann - Pareto Securities
Frank Maao
Good morning, and welcome to Telenor's Third Quarter Results Call. I'm Frank Maao, Head of Investor Relations. And joining me today, I have Sigve Brekke, our CEO; as well as acting CFO, Kasper Kaarbo. As always, in the presentation today, all growth rates are referred to on an organic like-for-like basis. We have a short and sweet agenda today along the same lines as usual. And using a new format for our Q&A this time, we would appreciate if analysts would turn cameras on when asking a question.
And with that, Sigve, the floor is yours.
Sigve Brekke
Thank you, Frank, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to a sunny day here in Oslo. In the third quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy. We delivered steady financials, while also navigating the challenges we have had in Bangladesh. We continue to grow in the Nordics, and we were delivering a growth of close to 5%. Our transformation program is progressing well, and we have a good momentum now for same OpEx going down already now going into the fourth quarter and further into 2025.
In Asia, True Corporation, where we own 30.3%, continue to be on track following the merger last year. Both their second quarter
- Read more current TELNF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts