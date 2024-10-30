Gentex: Stable Amidst Industry Headwinds

Oct. 30, 2024 6:29 PM ETGentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Gentex Corporation has been suffering from tougher comparables and an uncertain and difficult automotive market.
  • The GNTX business has a great long-term value track record and trades at quite reasonable valuation multiples.
  • I am considering an allocation of dip buys here.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

man looking in car mirror

Solskin/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Little over a year ago, I believed that investors should not look in the rearview mirror in the case of Gentex Corporation (GNTX). The company is a consistent outperformer in the automotive

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
26.35K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GNTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GNTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News