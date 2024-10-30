Wingstop Inc. (WING) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alex Kaleida - SVP & CFO
Michael Skipworth - President & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays
David Tarantino - Baird
Andrew Charles - Cowen
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
James Salera - Stephens
Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley
Danilo Gargiulo - Bernstein
Andrew Barish - Jefferies
Jeffrey Farmer - Gordon Haskett
Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim
Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs
Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, October 30, 2024. On the call today are Michael Skipworth, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Kaleida, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex. Please go ahead.
Alex Kaleida
Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal third quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Wingstop. Our results were published earlier this morning and are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.wingstop.com.
Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. Our SEC filings describe various risks that could affect our future operating results and financial condition.
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. Presentation of such information should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are contained in our earnings release.
- Read more current WING analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts