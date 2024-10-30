Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mike Fries - CEO
Charlie Bracken - EVP and CFO
Lutz Schüler - CEO, Virgin Media
Stephen van Rooyen - CEO, VodafoneZiggo
André Krause - CEO, Sunrise
Conference Call Participants
Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank
Maurice Patrick - Barclays
Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas
Steve Malcolm - Redburn
Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein Societe Generale Group
James Ratzer - New Street Research
Dhruva Shah - UBS
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Liberty Global's Third Quarter 2024 Investor Call. This call and the associated webcast are the property of Liberty Global and any redistribution, retransmission, or rebroadcast of this call or webcast in any form without the expressed written consent of Liberty Global is strictly prohibited.
At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's formal presentation materials can be found under the Investor Relations' section of Liberty Global's website at libertyglobal.com. After today's formal presentation, instructions will be given for a question-and-answer session.
Page 2 of the slides details the company's Safe Harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements. Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the company's expectations with respect to its outlook and future growth prospects and other information and statements that are not historical facts.
These forward-looking statements involve certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks include those detailed in Liberty Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Forms 10-Q and 10-K as amended.
Liberty Global disclaims any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its
- Read more current LBTYA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts