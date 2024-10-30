MicroStrategy Is Tapped Out, Short Shares And Buy Bitcoin Instead

Summary

  • MicroStrategy's stock has surged 483% due to its massive underlying Bitcoin holdings and aggressive BTC 'Pyramiding' tactic.
  • The company's strategy involves issuing shares and debt to buy BTC, but its financials are weak, and we think the company is nearing its borrowing capacity.
  • MSTR's valuation is extremely inflated, making it better to buy BTC directly. We recommend a pair trade: Buy BTC, Sell MSTR.
  • There are some risks around a potential short squeeze and further multiple expansion, but overall this hedged trade offers a favorable risk/reward.

In case you've been hiding under a rock, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has had one hell of a year.

Over the last 365 days, shares in the firm are up more than 483%, crushing the market and lapping Bitcoin (

At PropNotes, we focus on finding top-notch, high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors. With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. Occasionally, we will also share exclusive options strategies to help you enhance your performance even further. Every piece of content we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

