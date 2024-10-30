Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Starr - Head of IR

Vincent Pilette - CEO

Natalie Derse - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Ryan Powderly - Barclays

Peter Levine - Evercore

Tomer Zilberman - Bank of America

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Dan Bergstrom - RBC

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by. My name is Victoria, and I will be your conference operator today. This call is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to pass the call over to Jason Starr, Head of Investor Relations.

Jason Starr

Thank you, Victoria, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Gen's second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Vincent Pilette, CEO; and Natalie Derse, CFO.

As a reminder, there will be a replay of this call posted on the Investor Relations website, along with our slides and press release. I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, all references to the financial metrics are non-GAAP and all growth rates are year-over-year, unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in our press release and earnings presentation, both of which are available on our IR website at investor.gendigital.com. We encourage investors to monitor this website as we routinely post investor oriented information such as news and events, and financial filings.

Today's call contains statements regarding our business, financial performance and operations, including the impact of our business and industry that may be considered forward-looking statements, and such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our