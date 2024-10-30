American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Nicholas Fromm - Director, Investor Relations
David Singelyn - Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Smith - Chief Operating Officer
Chris Lau - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Juan Sanabria - BMO
Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo
Nick Joseph - Citi
Eric Wolfe - Citi
Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America
Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs
John Pawlowski - Green Street
Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley
Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Jason Sabshon - KBW
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the AMH Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Nicholas Fromm, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Nick. You may begin.
Nicholas Fromm
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Lau, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that this call may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. These risks and other factors that could adversely affect our business and future results are described in our press releases and in our filings with the SEC.
- Read more current AMH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts