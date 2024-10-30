American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Fromm - Director, Investor Relations

David Singelyn - Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Smith - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Lau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Juan Sanabria - BMO

Jamie Feldman - Wells Fargo

Nick Joseph - Citi

Eric Wolfe - Citi

Haendel St. Juste - Mizuho Securities

Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI

Josh Dennerlein - Bank of America

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs

John Pawlowski - Green Street

Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley

Daniel Tricarico - Scotiabank

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Jason Sabshon - KBW

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the AMH Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Nicholas Fromm, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Nick. You may begin.

Nicholas Fromm

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Smith, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Lau, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that this call may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. These risks and other factors that could adversely affect our business and future results are described in our press releases and in our filings with the SEC.