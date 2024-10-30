Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Hara - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Scott Bluestein - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Seth Meyer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Crispin Love - Piper Sandler

Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP

John Hecht - Jefferies

Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hercules Capital Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Hara, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Hara

Thank you, Brianna. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Hercules’ conference call for the third quarter 2024. With us on the call today from Hercules is Scott Bluestein, CEO and Chief Investment Officer; and Seth Meyer, CFO.

Hercules financial results were released just after today’s market close and can be accessed from Hercules’ Investor Relations section at investor.htgc.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations webpage for at least 30 days following the conference call.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our own assumptions and current expectations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision. Actual financial results may differ from the forward-looking statements made during this call for a number of reasons, including, but not limited to, the risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K and other filings that are publicly available on the SEC’s