Kroger's Potential Future Without Albertsons Is Improving As It Adapts To Bifurcation
Summary
- Given Albertsons' significant discount to Kroger's merger price, it appears highly unlikely that the deal will be completed.
- With the FTC's effort to ensure the merger lacks pricing power advantages, I believe KR is better off without the debt-laden company.
- Kroger may benefit if ACI closes stores or lay-offs employees, as it has suggested as a long-term result of a failed merger.
- Lower agricultural input costs lift the Company's gross margins, but to improve its market position, it needs to vertically integrate and invest in private-label branding.
- In the long run, Kroger will likely need significant investment to adapt to consumer bifurcation trends, which benefit wholesale and premium grocers more than those "stuck in the middle."
