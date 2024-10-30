JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Berman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

John Kimble - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Beder - Small Cap Consumer Research

Tom Forte - The Maxim Group

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Stephen Berman

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. It's an exciting time for the year here, as Q3 is always the highest sales quarter and by extension, generates a lot of activity. The end of the year is in sight with less than 60 shipping days remaining, and our goals for the full year are starting to feel like they're more within reach. Our teams around the world were collaborating across offices extensively last quarter to ensure we are fulfilling orders and not taking no for any answer when obstacles appeared whether driven by East Coast port issues or otherwise. We always try to deliver as much of our second half volume in Q3 to mitigate full year risk and to ensure customers and shelves are set for the holidays.

In Q4, we pivoted a lot of our attention to execution of preplanned retail programs and consumer marketing to generate strong sell-through. We are executing against the game plan this year with some great programs in place across a wide range of accounts in all of our major markets.

As highlighted in our press release, all three of our toy Consumer Products divisions delivered year-over-year sales increases