Amazon/Apple Earnings Previews: Amazon Is A Little More Favored Here Than Apple

Summary

  • Amazon is expecting to grow EPS in ’24 and ’25 by 31% and 22% given current estimates, with the stock trading at 40x and 33x times those estimates.
  • AMZN’s price to cash flow is 16x and price to free cash flow is 39x. AMZN’s trailing twelve month (TTM) cash flow per share is $10.58 per share, while AMZN’s TTM EPS per share is $4.68.
  • For the all-important holiday quarter, consensus is looking for $2.38 in EPS and $127.5 billion in revenue for Apple, which would result in y-o-y growth of 7% and 9% respectively.
  • Apple is trading at 34x and 31x expected EPS growth for ’24 and ’25 of 9% and 11%, so Apple sports the P/E valuation of a consumer staple stock.

Amazon

hapabapa

When Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports their Q3 ’24 quarter after the closing bell on Thursday night, October 31, analyst consensus is expecting:

  • EPS: $1.14 for expected y-o-y growth of +21%
  • Revenue: $157.2 billion for expected y-o-y growth of +10%

