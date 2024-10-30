Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Conrad Grodd - Vice President, Investor Relations

Anthony Wood - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Jedda - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Collier - President, Roku Media

Conference Call Participants

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Cameron McVeigh - Morgan Stanley

Ian Peterson - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 Roku Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Conrad Grodd, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Conrad Grodd

Thanks [indiscernible] Welcome to Roku's third quarter 2024 earnings call. On today's call are Anthony Wood, Roku's Founder and CEO; Dan Jedda, our CFO; Charlie Collier, President, Roku Media and Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices. Our full results and additional management commentary are available in our shareholder letter on our IR website at roku.com/investor.

On this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our shareholder letter and periodic SEC filings for risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We will also present GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in our shareholder letter. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons will be against our results for the comparable 2023 period.

I’ll hand