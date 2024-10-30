Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Chung - Vice President of Investor Relations

Norman Schwartz - Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jon DiVincenzo - President & Chief Operating Officer

Roop Lakkaraju - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Dan Leonard - UBS

Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Tycho Peterson - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's Bio-Rad Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time to get started, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note today’s session is being recorded. And I'll be standing behind should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Head of Investor Relations, Edward Chung. Welcome sir.

Edward Chung

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the third quarter 2024 financial results and provide an update on key business trends for Bio-Rad. With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief Executive Officer; Jon DiVincenzo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Roop Lakkaraju, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin our review, I'd like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations, our future financial performance and other matters. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these plans, goals and expectations.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and I encourage you to review our filings with the