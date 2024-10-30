Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Atabak Mokari - Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Robb - Chief Business Officer

Joe Belanoff - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg

Swayampakula Ramakanth - H. C. Wainwright

Joon Lee - Truist

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Corcept Therapeutics Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Atabak Mokari, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Atabak Mokari

Hello, everyone. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the third quarter and providing a corporate update. A copy is available at corcept.com. Our complete financial results will be available when we file our Form 10-Q with the SEC. Today's call is being recorded. A replay will be available at the Investors, Past Events tab of our website.

Statements during this call other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based on our plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which might cause actual results to be materially different from those such statements express or imply. These forward-looking statements are described in today's press release and the risks and uncertainties that may affect them are described in the press release and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, all of which are publicly available at the SEC's website. Please refer to those documents for additional information. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements.