Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pat Miles

Thank you, Kathleen. So really a great Q3. So super excited about what's going on here. We've outgrown everyone in the spine business again by at least 2x. I'm expecting more. And our focus is on perpetuating profitable growth. And so just a couple of stats from a Q3 highlight perspective, $151 million in total revenue, which is 27% growth. 30% surgical revenue growth, excited about that, means a lot of volume. So 20% surgical volume. 9% growth in revenue per procedure, 19% in new surgeon users, so that's back up and good. Increase -- we did over 200 surgeon training engagements. EOS Insight is launched and we have a record number of orders year-to-date. The profitability