KLA Corporation (KLAC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Kessel - VP, IR and Market Analytics

Richard Wallace - CEO

Bren Higgins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

C.J. Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Srini Pajjuri - Raymond James

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Charles Shi - Needham

Atif Malik - Citi

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Blayne Curtis - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon everyone. My name is Bo, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation's September Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participant lines have been placed in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Kevin Kessel, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Analytics. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Kessel

Welcome to our earnings call to discuss the September 2024 results and the December quarter outlook. I'm joined by our CEO, Rick Wallace, and our CFO, Bren Higgins. We will discuss today's results released after the market close and available on ir.kla.com along with the supplemental materials.

Today's discussion and metrics are presented on a non-GAAP basis, unless otherwise specified, all full year references we make are to calendar years. The earnings materials contain a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results. KLA's IR website also contains future investor events presentations, corporate governance information and links to our SEC filings, including the most recent annual report and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.