CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 30, 2024 9:18 PM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.78K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-29 Earnings Summary

10-Q
EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.07 | Revenue of $77.38M (38.48% Y/Y) beats by $6.55M

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Beale - Senior Vice President and Controller
Dave Sedgwick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Bill Wagner - Chief Financial Officer
James Callister - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James
John Pinkowski - Wells Fargo
Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
Robin Haneland - BMO Capital Markets
Wes Golladay - Baird
Rich Anderson - Wedbush

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Prima [Ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CareTrust REIT Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you..

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Beale, SVP Controller. Please begin.

Lauren Beale

Thank you, and welcome to CareTrust REIT's third quarter 2024 earnings call. We will make forward-looking statements today based on management's current expectations, including statements regarding future financial performance, dividends, acquisitions, investments, financing plans, business strategies, and growth prospects.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from our expectations. These risks are discussed in CareTrust REIT’s most recent form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty update or revise these statements except as required by law.

During the call, the company will reference non-GAAP metrics, such as EBITDA, FFO, and F A D or FAD. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings press release and Q3 2024 non-GAAP reconciliations that are available on the

Recommended For You

About CTRE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTRE

Trending Analysis

Trending News