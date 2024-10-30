CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Beale - Senior Vice President and Controller

Dave Sedgwick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Wagner - Chief Financial Officer

James Callister - Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Hughes - Raymond James

John Pinkowski - Wells Fargo

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Robin Haneland - BMO Capital Markets

Wes Golladay - Baird

Rich Anderson - Wedbush

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Prima [Ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to CareTrust REIT Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you..

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lauren Beale, SVP Controller. Please begin.

Lauren Beale

Thank you, and welcome to CareTrust REIT's third quarter 2024 earnings call. We will make forward-looking statements today based on management's current expectations, including statements regarding future financial performance, dividends, acquisitions, investments, financing plans, business strategies, and growth prospects.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from our expectations. These risks are discussed in CareTrust REIT’s most recent form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty update or revise these statements except as required by law.

During the call, the company will reference non-GAAP metrics, such as EBITDA, FFO, and F A D or FAD. A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings press release and Q3 2024 non-GAAP reconciliations that are available on the