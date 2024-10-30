Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Isabela Klemes - Head, IR

Giuseppe Turchiarelli - CEO

Simone Conticelli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Operator

Isabela Klemes

[Foreign Language]. Good afternoon, and welcome to Enel Chile 2024 third quarter and nine months results presentation. Thanks to all joining us today. My name is