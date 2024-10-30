Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

D'Andre Wright - Vice President of External Affairs and Communications

Walter Scheller, III - Chief Executive Officer

Dale Boyles - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Nathan Martin - The Benchmark Company

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Cole [ph] and I will be your conference call operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Warrior Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. This call is being recorded and will be available for the replay on the company's website.

I would like to turn the conference over to D'Andre Wright, Vice President of External Affairs and Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

D'Andre Wright

Good afternoon and welcome everyone to Warrior’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this call include statements relating to our expected future business and financial performance may be considered forward-looking statements according to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are to different degrees uncertain. Those uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, may cause our actual future results to be materially different from those expected in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. For more information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's press releases and SEC filings.