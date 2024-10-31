Earnings season is now in full swing, and despite concerns of a potential macro slowdown particularly for consumer-facing companies, a number of discarded growth stocks have also gotten a chance to shine and prove their worth to investors in
Talkspace: Jumpstarting Momentum As Payor Programs Expand
Summary
- Shares of Talkspace surged nearly 20% after reporting very strong Q3 results.
- The company continues to progress in its rollout of Medicare across the U.S., while a new partnership with TRICARE (the military health services program) is another growth catalyst for 2025.
- Amid double-digit revenue growth, the company also managed to reduce opex by -10% y/y, vaulting the company to positive adjusted EBITDA.
- Despite a sharp rally since midsummer, TALK stock remains very reasonably valued at <2x next year's revenue.
