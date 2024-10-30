Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cecilia Furlong - Director of Business Development and Investor Relations

Adam Elsesser - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Maggie Yuen - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Mills - Executive Vice President of Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Michael Sarcone - Jefferies

Samantha Kurtz - Piper Sandler

Michael Kratky - Leerink

Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank

Michael Matson - Needham

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jeremy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everybody to Penumbra's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

With that, I would like to introduce Ms. Cecilia Furlong, Business Development and Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Furlong, you may now begin your conference.

Cecilia Furlong

Thank you Operator and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the third quarter of 2024. A copy of the press release and financial tables which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website@www.penumbrainc.com. During the course of this conference call, the Company will make forward looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance, commercialization, clinical trials, regulatory status, quality compliance and business trends.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties, including those referenced in our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the