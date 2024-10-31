Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call October 30, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomomi Kato - Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Andreas Schierenbeck - Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Power Grids, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi Energy Limited

Masao Yoshikawa - Corporate Officer, Executive General Manager, Investor Relations

Hiroaki Ono - Deputy General Manager, Finance Division

Conference Call Participants

Ryo Harada - Goldman Sachs

Junya Ayada - JPMorgan Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

It is now time to start Hitachi Limited’s web conference on the Second Quarter of FY 2024 Earnings. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today. With respect to the presentation materials used today, they are posted on Hitachi Limited’s IR site as well as the news release site, please check accordingly.

Let me introduce those who will be on stage. Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO, Tomomi Kato; Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CEO of Power Grids business unit, CEO of Hitachi Energy Limited, Andreas Schierenbeck; Corporate Officer, Executive General Manager, Investor Relations Division, Masao Yoshikawa; Deputy General Manager, Finance Division, Hiroaki Ono. So these are the four who will be on stage.

On the Zoom Japanese channel by choosing the language, the English translation of the speakers can be heard. The location of the icon depends on the device. But in the case of the PC, at the bottom of the Zoom screen, there will be an icon. Please choose the language of your choice. Regarding earnings, Kato will explain and Hitachi Energy presentation will be made by Schierenbeck. We are going to switch the screen, please, bear with us for a moment. Kato-san, please.

Tomomi Kato

First of all, I would like to explain the structure of