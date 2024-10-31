Earnings growth of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) will likely be flattish to slightly positive in 2024 and 2025. Subdued loan growth and slight margin expansion will likely support the bottom line. As a result, I’m expecting the earnings
Financial Institutions: Good Dividend Yield; Room For Price Upside Despite The Recent Rally
Summary
- Loan growth will likely remain subdued as rate cuts will lift demand, but lackluster economic activity will dampen the demand for credit products.
- A large chunk of low-yielding loans and securities are scheduled to mature soon. Reinvestment will lift the margin.
- Financial Institutions is offering a dividend yield of 4.9% with an implied payout ratio of only 37%.
- The December 2025 target price suggests a double-digit price upside from the October 29 closing price.
