ZipRecruiter Q3 Earnings Preview: Needs A Lot Of Work Before I Invest

Oct. 31, 2024 2:28 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.71K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • ZipRecruiter is about to report Q3 earnings, which are expected to be GAAP negative and continuing revenue declines.
  • I want to hear a lot more about ZIP's innovations and how they provide value to users compared to competition.
  • All ears are going to be on the company's outlook for next year. I need to see revenue growth return.
  • I cannot provide a PT any longer because of uncertainty in ZipRecruiter's ability to grow revenues and overall market conditions.
  • Hold rating maintained. Not a good time to start a position.

Group of business people waiting for job interview in the office.

skynesher

Introduction

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is about to report its Q3 numbers on November 6th after the market closes, so I wanted to revisit the company and see what we should expect in terms of performance. Since the last time I

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.71K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ZIP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZIP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ZIP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News