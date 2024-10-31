PVAL: A Cautious Outlook For This Top-Performing Large-Cap Value ETF
Summary
- PVAL is a top-performing large-cap value ETF with a 0.56% expense ratio and $1.31 billion in assets under management. It's semi-transparent, meaning its managers do not disclose its holdings daily.
- Portfolio turnover is low, suggesting its two portfolio managers take a high-conviction approach. It's unique in the sense that it has not relied on tech stocks to power its returns.
- My fundamental analysis revealed low growth rates for current holdings, a departure in strategy from prior months. An additional concern is weak earnings revisions, which could limit short-term gains.
- Overall, I believe PVAL is a good choice and has earned a solid "hold" rating, but readers should also consider alternatives like FDVV, DGRW, and CGDV.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, FDVV, SCHD, WMT, KO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.